While murals with his face continue to be made and the English show him unconditional love, Marcelo Bielsa continues to display his personality and leaves half the world with their mouths open. This Monday, at a press conference and prior to the clash that Leeds will have against Southampton for the Premier League on Tuesday, he recommended to the leadership that with regard to the renewal of his contract, the best thing is to “wait for results.”

“It seems that the president is offering me the renewal and I am rejecting it. It could be interpreted as that the club wants more than I do that I stay and it is not the case,” said Bielsa.

The “Loco” Bielsa surprised after recommending to the Leeds leadership to “wait for results”. (Photo: Adam Davy AP)

He added: “In no way do I want to position myself above the club. I will not handle any more options until I finish my job here at Leeds. There is no speculation on my part. But we have to wait for the results.”

The issue came to light because last weekend, Andrea Radrizzani, owner of Leeds, made clear his desire to continue counting on the 65-year-old coach.

“Marcelo knows that we are happy with him. If you stay, we will be happy to continue. If the group is happy with him, I am also happy and we should continue, “said the Leeds boss in a talk with CBC Sports.

Andrea Radrizzani, owner of Leeds, offered Bielsa the extension of the link. (Photo: AP Manu Fernandez)

“Depends on him. We await your decision but, in any case, we have already analyzed the options and what to do in case Marcelo (Bielsa) does not want to be with us. We hope that it continues, but in any case we are prepared, “he warned.

Marcelo Bielsa arrived in Leeds in June 2018 and was key for the team to return to the Premier League after a 16-year absence. The rise unleashed a madness across the county of Yorkshire where Bielsa is revered, almost daily.

The former coach of the National Team signed for an additional year after Leeds were promoted last season and insisted that rejecting the renewal now does not mean that he does not want to remain at Elland Road but that he does not want the leadership to make a mistake without the final evaluation of what the return meant.

After the recommendation, Bielsa was adamant: “If the club needs an answer before the end of the season, I will answer before the end of the season. But if it happens, I will take the time to tell you that you should consider what happens in the last part of the tournament“added the ‘Crazy’.

JPE