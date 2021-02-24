Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United returned to victory in the Premier League after two consecutive defeats. They beat Southampton 3-0 at Elland Road with goals from Patrick Bamford, Stuart Dallas and Raphinha Dias. Thus, the team from Rosario ranked tenth in the table, with 35 units. And it grows in its intention to qualify for international tournaments.

Yet beyond victory the fans’ attention was focused on the continuity of their coach. That he had been asked, in the press conference prior to the meeting, whether or not he had responded to the renewal offer from the club. The Crazy he replied that he was not going to consider other options until “finishing his work with Leeds”. But he did not make it clear whether or not he intended to remain at the club after the season ended and this drove Yorkshire fans crazy.

To clear up the confusion and bring peace of mind, Marcelo clarified after the game: “I wanted to reflect that when a third of the league remains to be played, that number of games offer conclusions that may influence final decisions”, Explained the former coach of the Argentine National Team.

Marcelo Bielsa during Leeds United’s match against Southampton (3-0). Photo: AFP.

And he added: “In no way do I want to place myself in a place of advantage over the club. If the club offers me the renewal and I delay or postpone it, it seems that the club cares more about me than I care about the club. And that is not like that”. In this way, he confirmed that to make a decision of such magnitude, he will wait for the tournament to end.

After the victory, Bielsa also gave his opinion on the performance of his team and the result of the match: “The differences between the two teams weren’t that wide as the result marks it. The game was very disputed ”, commented the coach.

And he specified: “Although our offensive game was greater than the rival, that is to say that we create twice as many situations as they, but the procedure was very disputed, very rough, very even “.

Patrick Bamford (left) is Leeds’s top scorer, and is already followed by the greats of the Premier League. Photo: AFP.

On the keys to win the game and generate imbalance With his midfielders, the experienced coach opined: “They had two different side markers. The right did not raise and defend, and the left defended less and attacked more. And good, we alternated between Harrison, Raphinha and Hélder (Coast), seeing who fits better to what was happening on both sides of the field ”, explained Bielsa, who stressed that after the first goal, Raphinha was able to take advantage of the spaces to deepen the attacks.

The team led by Marcelo Bielsa two and a half years ago, achieved promotion to the Premier League after 16 seasons in July 2020. Although it is one of the clubs with the lowest budget in the English tournament, one of the objectives, beyond remaining in the category, is to participate in an international tournament next year. For this, it is vital to maintain the clean and jerk of victories and not fall more than half of the table. But there is something that worries the Leeds fan and it is the intermittency of his team. That one day is overwhelming in attack, precise and intense and another makes childish mistakes in defense and misses unusual goals. This is reflected in the fact that they are the third highest scoring team in the Premier, but the second most scored.

Next Saturday Leeds will host Aston Villa, who are one point ahead. Argentine Emiliano Martínez, the goalkeeper of the next rival, confessed that the games against Bielsa are among the ones he enjoys the most. You have to see how Leeds wakes up for that game. At the moment, he has a coach until the end of the season.

Look also

