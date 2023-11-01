The coach of the Uruguayan soccer team, Marcelo Bielsa, notified the reserve of the historic scorers of the Celeste Luis Suárez and Édinson Cavani with a view to the next two matches of the South American Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, the media reported on Tuesday.

The Argentine coach could thus summon both figures for the double FIFA date in November, in which Uruguay will visit Argentina on Thursday the 16th in Buenos Aires, and will receive Bolivia on Tuesday the 21st in Montevideo.

The Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) does not disclose the list of players reserved by decision of the coaching staff, but several specialized media and journalists reported Bielsa’s decision on Suárez (Gremio, BRA) and Cavani (Boca, ARG), both 36 years.

Last weekend, El Pistolero scored the 550th goal of his career and is having a great season with Gremio de Porto Alegre. The Matador, who this Saturday will play the final of the Copa Libertadores against Fluminense, has three goals since his debut in Boca.

Uruguay defines its squad. See also The 4 mistakes and the success of Atlético de Madrid in their defeat against Mallorca (1-2)

But neither Suárez nor Cavani, the Uruguayan team’s top scorers, with 68 and 58 goals, respectively, were called up for any of Uruguay’s four matches in qualifying for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Bielsa, who took office in May, did not summon them for the two previous friendlies either. The man from Rosario, highly questioned for leaving them out, referred to the issue on September 2, in a press conference before Uruguay’s first match in the Qualifiers, in which he considered them “callable players.”

“From” that, he pointed out, “my obligation is to choose them or not each time a call is made.” “I have a lot of consideration for the players who acquire the status of idols,” he noted then. The two stars represented Uruguay in the World Cups in South Africa-2010, Brazil-2014, Russia-2018 and Qatar-2022.

The last game of both with the Celeste was on December 2, 2022, when Uruguay beat Ghana 2-0, although it was eliminated from the tournament. With Bielsa, Uruguay placed second in the qualifying table for the 2026 World Cup, only behind the current champion Argentina.

Uruguay has seven points like Brazil and Venezuela, but leads the trio with the best goal balance, after beating Chile 3-1 at home in the debut, then falling to Ecuador 2-1 in Quito, drawing 2-2 with Colombia in Barranquilla and defeat Brazil 2-0.

AFP

More sports news