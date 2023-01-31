When it seemed like an unreal option, since his name was not to the liking of the majority of the owners of the Mx League clubs, Marcelo Bielsa has strongly returned to the list of options to take the technical direction of the Mexican National Team. In the following days, the prestigious coach will have a timely talk with the people of the Mexican Football Federation, Jesús Martínez, boss of Grupo Pachuca and the person directly in charge of negotiating with Marcelo, as well as with Mr. Emilio Azcárraga, the main person involved in making the decision. Tri’s decisions
However, the Mexican National Team is not the only one that is interested in the services of “Loco” because in the same way the United States Federation has already offered Marcelo the position of coach and unlike El Tri, those of the bars and The stars do not need to listen to the Argentine project and they expect a yes from him to put on the table every request that he wishes in terms of sport.
Despite this, sources confirm that Marcelo has a strong preference for taking the Mexican team over the United States. The coach has already directed and lived in Mexico, in addition to the ease of language and the tradition with soccer that in the Mexican territory make the ‘Loco’ happy to be able to take El Tri more than Team USA, the question now will be Comply with Marcelo’s requests, which, although they are in favor of soccer, are expensive.
