The Uruguayan Soccer Team is experiencing a reconstruction process after what was a disappointing participation in the 2022 Qatar World Cup where the Celeste did not manage to overcome the group stage and which saw the cycle of many players who achieved the historic fourth position in South Africa 2010 was coming to an end. Now, led by Marcelo Bielsa, the Uruguayan team has just defeated Brazil 2-0 in the South American Qualifiers towards the 2026 World Cup and is already shaping up to have a new, very competitive group with top-level players.
More news from the South American Qualifiers heading to 2026:
For now, Uruguay has a squad with very important players at the South American level such as Darwin Núñez, Federico Valverde or Nicolás de la Cruz, as well as many youth players who became champions in the last U-20 World Cup that was held in Argentina. . This was one of the main reasons why Marcelo Bielsa chose to accept this position after spending several years without directing. In his first calls, all this was reflected since he did not call historical players or references from recent years and this ended up being a surprise for the media of the celestial team but the results ended up supporting this decision he made “Crazy“.
Now, facing Dates 5 and 6 of the South American Qualifiers where the Charrúa team will face Argentina (visitor) and Bolivia (home), the Albiceleste coach plans to once again call up two active glories of Uruguayan football such as Luis Suárez and Edinson Cavani who were not in the last calls for the national team.
El Pistolero is going through his last moments at Gremio de Porto Alegre where he has left a very good impression after overcoming some problems with his knee and is expected to continue his career at Inter Miami alongside his friend Lionel Messi. While Edinson Cavani is playing for Boca Juniors, finalist of the 2023 Copa Libertadores, where he is having a lot of continuity after an irregular time at Valencia.
#Marcelo #Bielsa #plans #returns #double #date #South #American #Qualifiers #November