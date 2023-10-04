Uruguay is preparing for a new double qualifying date in which it must face Colombia in Barranquilla and Brazil in Montevideo on October 12 and 17 respectively, within the framework of qualification for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Bielsa’s decision

Uruguay’s head is set on the first of those matches, which will be as a visitor against Colombia, and facing it, Marcelo Bielsa and his coaching staff have already made certain decisions.

Photo: Gaston Britos. Efe

Bielsa decided that the players would arrive directly to Colombia and not to Montevideo and then travel all together to coffee-growing lands with the aim of “gaining work time,” according to the Uruguayan Football Association, which also implies that “the preparation for the first match will be in Colombia.”

“The delegation (technical body and staff) will leave on Saturday 7/10,” stated the AUF. For his part, Jorge Giordano, director of national teams, indicated that “there are players who arrive on Saturday in the afternoon or early evening, on Sunday another group and on Monday the squad is almost complete. It depends a little on the confirmation of the players, but the idea is that everyone will be there on Monday during the day.”

Photo: Rodrigo Buendía. AFP

The leader, in dialogue with 100% Deporte (Sport 890), confirmed that from the selection it was the intention to summon José María Giménez to be part of the work, beyond the fact that he could not play due to still accumulating two games of suspension.

After the match in Barranquilla, Uruguay immediately travels to Montevideo to prepare for the match against Brazil.

The list of those called up by Bielsa would only be known until the weekend.

SPORTS WITH INFORMATION FROM EL PAÍS, URUGUAYU (GDA)