The Premier league has a more than complicated present with the coronavirus outbreak in different clubs that forced the suspension of several games: the Leeds United directed by Marcelo bielsa, for example, He postponed two consecutive games and this Sunday, January 2, he will face Burnley after many days without competing.
The Fool’s team It is sixteenth in the highest category in England and the collective performance is the lowest since the arrival of the renowned Argentine DT, so the protagonist himself undertook a self-analysis of his current management.
“The evaluation of my homework is negative. The difficulties that we had to overcome to avoid the position we are in were not resolved by me according to what I foresaw. Most of the things that happened I thought they could happen and I imagined resources to solve them. Obviously those resources were not adequate. Although there was a high percentage of injuries and those are things that cannot be predicted at least in the proportion in which they occurred, the rest of the issues that defined the decline in performance I thought could happen and I could not solve them “, he began Bielsa, with the help of his translator Andrés Clavijo.
“Happy New Year (Happy New Year), Marcelo”, shot a journalist after receiving the response from “Loco”, and quickly received an unexpected response in English from Bielsa: “Thank you. The same for you “, he outlined, demonstrating a breakthrough in language learning.
