The Argentinian Marcelo Bielsa became this Monday the new selector of Uruguay for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers or until the end of that tournament in the event that Celeste qualifies.

This was announced by the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) through a series of posts on Twitter, the last of which is a video that ends with the message “welcome Bielsa”.

Others were a first video in which several newspaper articles appeared informing that the Argentine could become the new Celeste coach and an image of a fridge similar to the one the coach has used many times to sit and watch matches. .

Last Thursday, AUF sources had informed EFE that Bielsa and the Association had reached an agreement, although they remarked that the final contract had not yet been signed.

After the presentation on social networks, the coach will give a press conference this Wednesday at the stadium Montevideo Centenary. With his arrival in Uruguay,

Bielsa became the second foreigner to direct Celeste after his compatriot Daniel Passarella I did it between 1999 and 2001.

Born in the city of Rosario in July 1955, Bielsa began his coaching career in 1990, ten years after ending his time as a soccer player. From that moment he led the Newell’s Old Boys, the Mexicans Atlas and América, Vélez Sarsfield, the Spanish Español and Athletic Club, the French Olympique de Marseille and Lille, as well as the English Leeds United.

Marcelo Bielsa has been sacked by Leeds United. Photo: Lindsey Parnaby. AFP

He was also selector of Argentina in the period 1998-2004 and Chili between 2007 and 2011. With the ‘Albiceleste’ he won the gold medal in the Athens 2004 Olympic Games.

Bielsa came to replace Diego Alonsowho assumed his position on December 15, 2021 after the departure of Oscar Washington Tabárez and he left it after the World Cup in which the Celeste did not overcome the group stage.

EFE