Marcelo Bielsa He is one of the most prestigious technicians in the world, a strict coach, who does not take on a project if he does not have a solid base on which to establish his sporting strategy, which is always structural.

Bielsa, whose last team was the leeds from England, has been in the orbit of the Mexican National Team for some time.

Mexico, after the departure of the Argentine Gerardo Martinourgently looking for his new coach. Bielsa sounds, but he is not the only one, there is also talk of the option of Ricardo Garcia.

Bielsa’s demands

Marcelo Bielsa, manager of Leeds.

Information from Mexico on the TUDN TV channel indicates and reveals that the rapprochement with Bielsa has already taken place, but that the coach surprised with a series of demands very much in his style:

1. Restructuring of the High Performance Center (CAR)

2. 5 training fields

3. Hyperbaric chambers

4. Training in the city of Pachuca

5. If the CAR is not perfected in a year, it leaves.

But there is more. The media also indicated that Bielsa would request different filters for Mexican players such as doctors, physicists and sportsmen. That he asked not to participate in advertising campaigns, to have absolute control of all the teams, to play games against rivals in the top 20 of the FIFA ranking, to work with his own medical staff, to set up his press team and personal meetings with the owners and federation.

These demands are added to others that Bielsa would have requested in Peru when the Inca Federation tried to sign him. It was the journalist from the ESPN network, David Faitelson, who gave details of the alleged demands of the former Leeds United coach to Peru.

1. Full commitment by the Mexican Soccer Federation.

2. Work on a long-term project.

3. Have control of the Mexican Sub 20 team.

4. Have 20 players of a good level to constantly work with them.

5. That the coaches of the national youth representatives be related to their football philosophy.

When at the time Bielsa was a serious candidate to reach the Colombian National Team, there were also a series of demands that bordered on the impossible and that distanced him from the Colombian national team.

