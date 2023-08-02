The match between Fluminense and Argentinos Juniors (1-1), the first leg of the Copa Libertadores round of 16 left yesterday for the memory the image of the severe injury that Marcelo Vieira, a former Real Madrid player, accidentally caused the player of the Argentine team, Luciano Sánchez. The Brazilian defender accidentally stepped on his rival’s leg while he was handling the ball, causing him a horrifying dislocated knee that will keep him away from the pitch for between 8 and 12 months. After the match, held at La Paternal in Buenos Aires this Tuesday, Marcelo apologized through a tweet: “Today I have had to live through a very difficult moment on the field. I have inadvertently injured a colleague. I want to wish you the best possible recovery, Luciano Sánchez. All the strength in the world!”

As soon as the action took place, shortly after the start of the second half, Marcelo himself stopped to check on Sánchez, who had to leave the field on a stretcher. In the review of the play it became clear that the Brazilian had no intention of injuring his rival. However, the referee showed Marcelo the red card, who left the match without objecting and apologizing to Sánchez through tears. The Argentinos footballer was taken to the hospital and the club later reported the severity of Sánchez’s injury.

Marcelo leaves the field after seeing the red card accompanied by a rival, who consoles him. Luciano González (EFE)

Throughout his 17-year career, Marcelo He had only seen three direct red cards until Tuesday’s game, all with Real Madrid, and in only two games had he been sent off with a double yellow card, so he has never been considered an aggressive player.

