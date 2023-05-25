Once the choice of the June 4th in the state of Mexico -where there is nothing for anyone- we will see a civil war in Morena and the closest thing to the modern version of “rebellion on the farm”.

In other words, as in Orwell’s classic, a titanic fight against tyranny “of the pigs” who seized power and who intend to impose a maximum, if not a lifelong dictatorship.

Therefore, to start at the beginning, it forces you to ask the real aspirants: Are Marcelo and Ricardo prepared for defeat?

But no, make no mistake, we are not saying that “the presidential finger” will favor Mrs. Claudia and less Mr. Adam. No, the truth is that both Sheimbaun and Augusto López, hoard such a level of indignity that they will bow their heads in front of the result and they will accept “the finger” with the classic: “as you order, Mr. President!”.

On the other hand, Marcelo and Ricardo know that they are attending “the last call” of the presidential candidacy and, therefore, they will fight until the end.

And what does that mean? that we will see the Aztec version of “Animal Farm”; a civil war on the 2024 ballot and where three applicants “from the stable” of Morena will appear -Marcelo, Monreal and the chosen one–, but where only one of them will carry “the iron of the house”.

In other words, if they are not blessed with “the finger of the Lord”, Marcelo and Monreal will look for their own “stable” that will lead them to the presidential ticket.

But we are not talking about anything new either.

I actually dealt with the issue in the Political Itinerary of August 26, 2022, entitled: “Marcelo and Monreal: the coming rebellion”where I detailed that the two applicants attend “the last call” and that, if they are not elected, “they will be prison meat, if the opposition wins in 2024.”

This is what I said: “Monreal and Marcelo live “the last call” because in six more years – if they are not blessed by 2024 – they will be political waste from one of the worst stages in Mexican history; AMLO’s failed management.

“Worse still, that of 2024 is a contest in which the two veterans of politics have been subjected to the most shameful humiliations awaiting total loyalty and absolute abjection by the tyrant López, who went so far as to label them with the ugly adjective of “caps”.

“For these reasons, today it is possible to predict that both Ricardo and Marcelo will not sit still, nor will they be silent, and even less will they give up.

“And faced with that reality, it forces us to ask. What will Monreal and Ebrard do if they are not elected? Will they keep quiet; they will blindly support the chosen one or the chosen one; Will they look for a party to run for and, with that decision, will they dare to betray López Obrador?

“Actually, the big question is whether we will see the miracle of the “rebellion on the farm” in Morena… At the time” (End of quote)

But let’s go step by step. Everyone knows that Ricardo Monreal is relegated from the select group of Palacio’s favorites. And the reason is elementary; Obrador does not trust the Zacatecan since López and Monreal “are political animals” –in a rigorous Aristotelian definition–, cut with the same scissors.

Yes, both were built in the PRI, both jumped to another party to win a state election, both like deceit and lies as weapons to achieve their objectives and, therefore, neither respect anything or anyone.

Thus, faced with a hypothetical candidacy and the eventuality of victory, there is no doubt that the first thing Monreal will do will be to destroy all vestiges of his predecessor and build his own kingdom. For this reason, Monreal will be on the presidential ballot for 2024, but not for Morena.

Marcelo’s case is different.

In the 2012 presidential election, Ebrard had everything within his reach to be a powerful presidential candidate for the PRD. However, he was afraid of sending López Obrador to jail –because of the mountain of robberies that the Tabasco man committed in the GDF–, and he did not dare to denounce AMLO’s cheating to keep the presidential candidacy of the same 2012.

Today, faced with “the last call”, Marcelo moves his pieces, lobbying, broadening his horizons and preparing for an eventual “rebellion” that could even lead him to become a potential presidential candidate for the PRI, PAN and PRD coalition. And it is that Marcelo plays the last card of him and in that game the inheritance of López Obrador is not registered.

Furthermore, according to those close to the chancellor, Marcelo does not share anything his boss doesObrador, on issues such as security, the pharaonic works, Mexico’s relationship with the world and, above all, the ploy in the economy.

In short, faced with an eventual candidacy and a potential victory in 2024, Marcelo would completely dismantle the so-called 4-T and send many of the members of the cabinet and the entire government to prison.

And while that happens, Marcelo seeks to be nominated by a party or a coalition other than Morena.

Yes, today Marcelo will not be afraid and will fight all those who prevent him from competing in the 2024 presidential race, which for him will be “the last call.”

to time.

