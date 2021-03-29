Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The Brazilian Marcelo, Real Madrid’s player, violated the ban on movement between different Spanish cities, due to the outbreak of the “Corona pandemic”, and became threatening to incur a fine for this violation of the law.

Marcelo had escorted his wife and children to “Plage Malvarrosa” in the coastal city of Valencia, on a private excursion.

Radio and Television Monte Carlo Sport reported that Marcelo not only went secretly without advertising, but exposed himself by broadcasting a picture of him and his children on the sidewalk of the beach, without masks as well, which could expose him and his family to a fine of between 60 and 600 euros, in addition to a hundred dollars a fine for non Wearing a muzzle, for each of the four family members, which means that the amount of the fine could reach a thousand euros.

For its part, the Spanish News Agency said that this expected punishment of “1000 euros” comes as a result of his “uncivilized” and individual behavior during the period of the movement ban that extends until next April 9.