“I have in mind to play until my son grows up and we can play together,” Marcelo said a few weeks ago in El Hormiguero. A complicated wish, but not impossible. And that, once again, shows the great complicity between father and son. The latter is called Enzo and also wears white, although in the children’s category. With the ‘9’ on his back, being an attacker, and an imposing physique, the eldest son of the captain of Madrid’s first team landed this Friday in LaLiga Promises with all the lights on him.

The resemblance to his father and the presence of the latter in the stands, cheering as one more made the looks were increasing. Although the young Madrid youth squad did not shake his pulse under the pressure. Enzo took the field at the Ciudad Deportiva de Maspalomas and exceeded all expectations. With two goals scored and the triumph of his team (Liverpool, 0-6) in his pocket, Enzo has already left his letter of introduction in a tournament in which he goes for it all.

A projection that comes from behind, with a performance and physique that has been growing greatly in the last year. In fact, his great size (he is already as tall as his father despite being 12 years old) and his physical power point to him as a ‘killer’ of the present and a great future. And it is because that boy who always accompanied his father to Real Madrid training sessions, matches and events has gone on to earn a very privileged position within La Fábrica.

He arrived at the Madrid academy after playing at Santa Ana and, since he wore the white jersey, he has not stopped scoring goals. Now, Enzo wants to take advantage of the LaLiga Promises showcase to show off his great talent. The same one that makes him have more than a dozen goals with the Infantil del Madrid in the Honor Division.

And the one that has made him one of the great stars of the first day of the tournament, in which he celebrated one of his goals by imitating the mythical Cristiano Ronaldo celebration, another of the masters who has seen a little Enzo grow up who is already beginning to get out of the nest Although he will never fly alone, with a father who did not lose or will lose detail of all his steps in football and with whom he starred in a big hug of happiness after the match against Liverpool. Together they face this adventure in Maspalomas, where Madrid will play again this Saturday (11:00) against Tenerife in search of a place in the quarterfinals.