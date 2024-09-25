Marcellus Williams was executed by lethal injection in Missouri, after more than 20 years on death row. The 55-year-old died at the Potosi Correctional Center in Mineral Point: the man had always proclaimed his innocence after being convicted of a murder committed in 1998. Legal attempts to exonerate him, based on the results of DNA tests, have been unsuccessful.

The position taken by the St. Louis County prosecutors had no impact, who, according to the lawyers of the convicted man, “admitted that they were wrong and fought zealously to overturn the conviction and save Mr. Williams’ life.” Several organizations and even the family of the murder victim tried to stop the execution: in the late afternoon of September 24, the last hope of blocking the process with the Supreme Court’s decision vanished. Only 3 of the 9 justices expressed themselves in favor of the stay. Williams’ execution has previously been stayed twice in 2015 and 2017.

The case

Williams was convicted in 2001 of murdering Felicia Gayle, a former St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter, who was found dead on August 11, 1998, stabbed to death in her suburban St. Louis home. Evidence collected at the crime scene included fingerprints, shoe prints, hair, and DNA from the kitchen knife used in the murder.

Despite all the evidence, no arrests were made for over a year. Williams, who has consistently denied killing Gayle, was convicted of the murder despite his DNA not matching that found at the crime scene. The conviction was based on the testimony of two witnesses who, according to Williams’ lawyers, received cash rewards and reached agreements to get shorter sentences in their respective criminal cases.