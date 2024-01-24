Marcello, the historic postman of C'è Posta per Te reveals all the secrets behind the scenes – Curler

You've Got Mail has started again for two weeks now, conquering the audience at home with new stories and great moments of emotion. Although the stories are always different and the characters are constantly changing, the postman who has remained faithful to the program for many years is without a shadow of a doubt Marcello Mordino.

The latter recently wanted to reveal some important background stories featuring the Canale 5 show, thus surprising all viewers. The historic face recently gave a long interview to the weekly TV Smiles and Songsexplaining some details and mechanisms that hide behind the delivery of the envelopes.

Marcello, the historic postman of C'è Posta per Te reveals all the secrets behind the scenes

For many years now, all of us have been accustomed to seeing during the various films the places running from one part of Italy to the other ready to deliver the long-awaited envelopes. To a great surprise, however, Marcello himself reveals some important anecdotes that concern the very same program hosted by Maria De Filippi.

With his great friendliness and his smile he has won over the audience at home for more than 24 years now. The latter revealed how well they are few people refused the invitation of the well-known presenter while those who wait behind the scenes do not listen to anything that happens before their entrance.

A funny anecdote, however, occurred in 2000 when the latter was chosen as a postman after kneeling in front of Maria. “That time she had horses held by a rider I knew who arranged to meet her. I knelt down and begged her to let me be the Postman or even the postage stamp! I have never considered it a job and I continue to enjoy it because I am always out and about and see beautiful places” explains Marcello.