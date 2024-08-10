The king of the night, known to be extremely famous as far as Roman nightlife is concerned, he passed away following an illness that would have struck him suddenly while he was in his home. The man managed to call for help but unfortunately there was nothing that could be done.

The Night King Is Dead: Cause of Death: Heart Attack

Tragic news that has hit the world of Roman nightlifeas he has sadly passed away king of the night. We are obviously referring to Marcello Headwho for most of his life was involved in organizing many evenings in the capital.

In fact, he has managed the relations of very famous places, such as the Piperresulting in a point of reference for many people. A few hours ago the man accused a sickness while he was at home, which is why he decided to immediately contact the 118.

Unfortunately, however, the medical staff could not do much, as the 65-year-old was already dead when they arrived on site. The man had recently turned 65 and, apparently, the cause of his death would be linked to a sudden heart attack.

Great sadness for the passing of Marcello

Marcello he was an extremely well-known face in the Roman capital, which is why his death has left the entire community in shock. Marcello’s funeral will be held in the church of Santa Maria della Mercede on Monday 12 August at 11 am.

However, a few hours beforehand the funeral chapelso that all who wish can pay him a final tribute gift. We are certain that this misfortune will not erase his memory, as the king of the night will continue to live in the hearts of all those who loved him. This is precisely why dozens and dozens of messages of condolence from people who wanted to celebrate it one last time.