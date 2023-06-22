ROME. The former director of the Customs Agency, Marcello Minenna, current environment councilor of the Calabria Region and former councilor of the Municipality of Rome, was arrested in the context of an investigation by the Forlì prosecutor’s office and is under house arrest. Arrested, on the orders of the Dda of Bologna, also a former parliamentarian of the League, officials of the prefecture of Ravenna, of the Ausl Romagna.

In all there were 34 precautionary measures. The investigation concerns various episodes of corruption and arose from an investigation into drug trafficking.

However, Minenna was arrested in the vein of the investigation concerning the procurement of thousands of masks that arrived from China and sold to the Emilia Romagna Region on suspicion of illegal practices.

Overall, all the investigative activity has led to the execution of preventive seizures for an amount of approximately 63 million euros.

The operation was carried out thanks to the coordination of the Forlì Public Prosecutor’s Office, the Bologna District Anti-Mafia Prosecutor’s Office, the Forll-Cesena and Modena Police Headquarters, in collaboration with the Belgian and German police forces and bears witness to the constant commitment of the institutions in the fight against common, transnational crime and corruption.