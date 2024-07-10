Mourning at Rai, but above all for the many sportsmen and fans who love and have loved certain voices capable of narrating and accompanying important sporting events. He has left us Marcello Lazzerinia well-known Rai reporter who worked for the network for over forty years. Lazzerini, sports correspondent and host of the Tg della Toscana, passed away at the age of 86.

Lazzerini has followed Fiorentina for a long time and has not only worked in the pure field of sports reporting with his voice. The reporter, in fact, has also distinguished himself in cultural fieldwinning the “Bancarella Sport” prize in 1993 with the book “The Legend of Bartali,” published by Ponte delle Grazie.

Among his works published include “Homage to Giorgio La Pira,” “Music in School,” “Florence: Notes on History and Urban Planning,” “Azzurri miei di…letti,” written with Alessandro Selvi, and “Mastroianni e gli allegri ragazzi di Castiglioncello” (July 1999). A long life filled with lots of sports, many interests, and all-round writing. With Jaca Book in Milan he published “Reporter sul Golgota, accadde nel 33 AD” and in 2001, together with his son Luca Lazzerini, he wrote “Correndo correndo con Antonello Venditti – tra calcio e musica”.

“We need a friend in our pain and regret” went a song by the Roman singer-songwriter also recounted by Lazzerini. For the death of the reporter, we really need a shoulder to cry on between memories and nostalgia. Numerous are arriving messages of condolence on social media.

One of these messages, perhaps the most touching of the long list of greetings and tributes sent to the family to say goodbye to the reporter: “We never worked together, but for me he was always a point of reference. I followed his work with great interest. […] With education and kindness, he always approached me to give me some advice. Unforgettable voice and face. Florence says goodbye to a great sports journalist and more”.