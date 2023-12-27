The legendary show 'Saturday Night Live' will be seen live starting in January from New York. On the sets of the program that will be broadcast in Peru on Universal+, the comedian of Latin descent Marcello Hernández stars in the sequences with Pedro Pascal, Timothée Chalamet and Mick Jagger.

“I think it is important (the Latin presence in the program). It should be a reflection of the United States, where there are many Latinos,” he responds to La República via Zoom. “I think it is very nice what we have been able to do with Pedro and the artists who have come. We have represented our culture in a funny way. “To enter gently and be able to show a little bit of what we are and also involve the American people.”

From political satire to soap opera parodies – one with Mick Jagger speaking Spanish – Hernández does not consider himself “an expert,” but says they have made a “dynamic duo” with the scriptwriters. “The writers here have so much experience that they look for a way to make a joke, but to be careful and also not to be careful (smiles). It is a very interesting line.”

Saturday night Live. Photo: diffusion

Regarding recording alongside figures such as the leader of the Rolling Stones, the comedian, son of a Cuban mother and a Dominican father, prefers not to “stop” at what he has achieved at 26 years old. “We had a great time, Mick had to slap us (laughs) and he didn't know how to do it, but he is a person who wanted to do it well. It was crazy,” he comments and adds. “It's difficult to surprise you here, you don't know what's going to happen and who's going to arrive. It means a lot to me, to my mom, who has sacrificed a lot for me, it makes me very happy. But I'm not satisfied, I want to do more, I don't want to stay because she wouldn't like that, she wants me not to go crazy and keep working.”

If you have to choose a sequence that means “a before and after”, point to the fact of having worked with the star of the series 'The Last of Us'. “When she arrived, she told the writers that she wanted to do something in Spanish, the idea was already half formed. For me it was a very important moment in my career; I had just started, I had a few things that he had done well, but he gave me that responsibility and it was an opportunity to show the producers and writers what I could do. It was a sketch that changed my life, that's what I tell him, it gave me a very great opportunity and more so because of what he had done before, he came from 'The Mandalorian' and he is still in an incredible moment. And that I could bring his idea to a script that he likes, it meant a world to me.”

