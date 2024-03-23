The recently deceased Marcello Gandini was one of the most important designers of the 20th century. His Alfa Romeo Carabo looked like it could at least fly to the moon.

Dhe philosopher Roland Barthes wrote in 1955 that he believed that “the car today is the exact equivalent of the great Gothic cathedrals”: ​​“a great creation of the era, conceived with passion by unknown artists” and used by an entire people.

The car is certainly one of the most consequential objects of the 20th century, and even if today, when the SUV is the most popular type of car in the world, it appears primarily as an ecological and aesthetic problem, one should not forget what it is at its best moments: a total work of art, the form of which reflects the moods and hopes of an entire era. For this reason alone, the works of the designer Marcello Gandini, who died a week ago, deserve a place in the museum.