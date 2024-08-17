Marcello Dell’Utri, another important guest for the Affaritaliani event

A new name enriches the guest list of the seventh edition of The Square: Marcello Dell’Utriwho will take the stage at the event organized by Affaritaliani.it in collaboration with the association The Square.

His career is inextricably linked to the business world, making him one of the protagonists of the Italian political-economic stage. He was among the architects of the boom in commercial television in the 80s and among the most trusted allies of Silvio Berlusconi.

Dell’Utri was born in Palermo in 1941. He met Berlusconi in the 1960s, when they were both students. at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart in Milan. Subsequently, he played a crucial role in the creation and management of Publitalia ’80the advertising agency of Mediasetthe television group owned by Berlusconi.

On the political level, Of Utri he was one of the founders of Forza Italia in 1994 and has held important positions as a senator and European deputy. With Dell’Utri, at the Piazza we will address current issues starting from prison overcrowding and the divergent positions of Forza Italia and Brothers of Italy.