Man of the year? Marcell Jacobs, of course. The king of the 100 at the Tokyo Olympics is also the king of the gods Official Awards, awarded on the Milan stage in the Man of the Year category: “It has been an incredible year, of great things from all over Italy – said Jacobs when he received the award -. I hope it will continue like this. But I didn’t get to the Olympics alone. I felt the push of the Italians to get to win this final, thanks go to you ”.
Jacobs then focuses on a new target: “Bolt’s record? In the mind of an athlete there are no limits and we work every day to become number one. So it is not said but it is thought. I had been arriving for an important year, I felt we could do something incredible. We thought of aiming for a medal from the beginning of the year, it was a dream since I was a child: there have been many difficult moments but they have not stopped me and have made me stronger than before “.
