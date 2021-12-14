Man of the year? Marcell Jacobs, of course. The king of the 100 at the Tokyo Olympics is also the king of the gods Official Awards , awarded on the Milan stage in the Man of the Year category: “It has been an incredible year, of great things from all over Italy – said Jacobs when he received the award -. I hope it will continue like this. But I didn’t get to the Olympics alone. I felt the push of the Italians to get to win this final, thanks go to you ”.

the target

–

Jacobs then focuses on a new target: “Bolt’s record? In the mind of an athlete there are no limits and we work every day to become number one. So it is not said but it is thought. I had been arriving for an important year, I felt we could do something incredible. We thought of aiming for a medal from the beginning of the year, it was a dream since I was a child: there have been many difficult moments but they have not stopped me and have made me stronger than before “.