athletics

Great surprise at the Italian Indoor Athletics Championships in Ancona. Marcell Jacobs did not win the 60m, the distance of which he is the reigning world champion. The Italian title was taken away from him by Samuele Ceccarelli, a boy from Massa (born in 2000) who runs for the Florence Marathon. Ceccarelli, on the finish line, beat the Olympic champion by one cent: 6”54 against 6”55. Personal and third time in Europe of the year for the Tuscan athlete (who had a best performance of 6”58), seasonal record for Jacobs who suffers his second defeat within a few days after the one accused by Omanyala, in Lievin.



