Genoa – After the divorce from Paolo Camossi, a new and quick (technical) marriage will lead Marcell Jacobs across the Atlantic, in Florida: “I am happy to announce that my new coach is Rana Reider. I said that the decision would be quick, also because the months that separate me from Paris 2024 are not many and I want to make the most of them to regain full physical fitness. I will train mainly in Florida, in Jacksonville, with world class athletes: Andre De Grasse, Trayvon Bromell, Abdul Hakim Sani Brown and Marvin Bracy. I have a big goal: to return to fly the Italian flag as high as possible at the Paris Olympicsthe”.

For those who love the history of athletics, Jacksonville is the hometown of Bob Hayes, Olympic champion in ’64 in Tokyo, just like Jacobs, and later winner of the Super Bowl with the Dallas Cowboys, and also known as the Bullet Man .

Reider, 53 years old, Californian from San Bernardino, In the past he has trained many talented athletes including Christian Taylor, two Olympic gold medalists and one of the greatest triple jumpers of all time, and the Dutch Dafne Schippers, world champion in the 200m. Before returning to the USA he coordinated the sprint sector of the Great Britain and the Netherlands. Last year, shortly before the 100m final at the World Championships in Eugene, he was removed from the stadium by the police: his name appears in the cases being examined by SafeSport, an association that deals with complaints relating to the misconduct of coaches and athletes: in his case, an unclear relationship he had with a young British sprinter.

Jacobs again, soon to be an agent on a mission to the USA: “I thank the federation, the CONI and the Fiamme Oro for having given me full trust on this occasion too. Change is sometimes necessary. I thank those who have worked with me over these years and have contributed to the achievement of exceptional results, in particular Paolo Camossi. I will do my best, as always, to return to giving Italians the emotions they experienced in Tokyo.”