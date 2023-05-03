The two would have almost come to blows yesterday during an event.

Nerves strained between Renata Erika Szabo former partner of Marcell Jacobs And Nicole Daza, current wife of the athletics champion. Apparently Renata filed an assault complaint against Nicole accusing her of first verbally assaulting her and then pulling her hair.

The clash allegedly took place yesterday afternoon at Desenzano sul Garda attended by Marcell who was there to inaugurate the new Jacobs Academy Sport running track.

Source: web

Renata already a year ago had accused her ex-husband of having distanced himself from his 9-year-old son Jeremy. She herself on her Instagram profile explained what happened yesterday. Szabo has recounted that before “They didn’t let me in through the gate, not having a permit” and then “while I was talking to my son (who was with his father, ed) I was attacked by my ex mother-in-law”.

At that point, given the tense nerves, everyone went to an office to try to resolve the situation peacefully. But there everything would have degenerated with the face to face between the two women “He tried to verbally attack me and then attacked me by pulling my hair” – said the former partner of Jacobs towards the current wife of the athletics champion.

A patrol from the Desenzano police station also arrived on the spot and calmed things down. Szabo went to the police to file a complaint against Daza. On what happened in Desenzano, the Jacobs family preferred not to comment. Likely that the matter will end before a judge.

However, it is a dispute that took place after months of tensions. Szabo has long maintained that Jacobs does not take care of their son as it should and the basis of the quarrel could be precisely the treatment that Marcell has towards his son from his previous marriage.