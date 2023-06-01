Marcell Jacobs will not participate in the Golden Gala Pietro Mennea: what happens to the crystal champion

Marcell Jacobs will not participate in the “Pietro Mennea Golden Gala“, third stage of the Athletics Diamond League. Yet another forfeit by the sprinter: the man who became a legend is no longer able to run.

The blue sprinter, writes the Agi, “already absent last Sunday in Rabat following the ‘slight lumbar-sacral block’, is now forced to further postpone his seasonal debut. The painful decision was made in the evening and communicated by the organizers of the important event to be held on June 2 at the ‘Luigi Ridolfi’ stadium in Florence”.

There decision not to compete was taken in consultation with the health sector of the Italian Athletics Federation. “Jacobs’ recovery journey from the problem that emerged in recent days is reportedly not yet fully completed,” Fidal said.

