The injury does not stop the passion of Marcell Jacobs towards sports cars, also intended as supercars and hypercars. About three months ago the Italian champion got his hands on a Lamborghini Huracan Spyder, now it’s the turn of Maserati Levante Trofeo: through its official Instagram channel, the Trident car manufacturer has released a short video that immortalizes Jacobs getting into the SUV and driving it, conveying a feeling of great satisfaction.

“Show your power. Live your life to the fullest “, Maserati writes. And so, after tasting the record performance of the convertible version of the Lamborghini supercar, the Italian athlete who won two gold medals in athletics at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics was able to do the same with the high performance crossover Maserati branded. We remind you that the most powerful variant of the Levante is driven by a 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, Euro 6d approved, capable of unleashing up to 580 hp of total power. We are talking about specifications that allow this SUV to sprint from 0 to 100 km / h in 4.1 seconds, and to reach a top speed of 300 km /. Will these figures be enough to satisfy the one who in Tokyo 2020 was the fastest man in the world? Judging by his expressions, one would say yes.