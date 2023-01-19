The Olympic champion lashed out hard against the singer: here’s what happened

Marcell Jacobs against Fedez. In recent days, the Olympic champion has returned to talk about the collaboration dating back to a year ago between him and Doom, a promotion agency belonging to Fedez and managed by his mother Anna Maria Berrinzaghi. After the Olympic champion lashed out at them, the agency decided to wage a real legal battle against him.

In these days Marcell Jacobs has given an interview to ‘La Stampa’ where he has returned to talk about the collaboration with the Doom agency owned by Fedez. The champion declared himself dissatisfied of the work done by the company, accused of not having promoted the champion’s Olympic juicy to the maximum.

This is what the champion revealed to the well-known newspaper:

I didn’t think it was difficult to represent myself. In 2018 I entrusted myself to Fedez’s company, I expected that being close to him would give visibility but they never developed a project there. I expected them to be ready for the result, but I won in Tokyo and they wrote to me 24 hours later. They were at the seaside and didn’t give a damn.

And, continuing, Marcell Jacobs lashed out Fedez and his agency with these words:

By contrast, when I found myself in front of people who promised money and numbers, I trusted. In a few months I realized that they told me how I am not. There was little transparency. Beatings are needed, blows are necessary in life, always, several times.

Marcell Jacobs’ harsh outburst against the singer and his agency then continued. These were the words of the Olympic champion about it:

We all knew that my mother couldn’t be the person who closed the contracts, but I needed to rearrange the structure with people I trusted one hundred percent.

Finally, concluding, Marcell he added that today it is followed by a London company: