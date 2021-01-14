Athletic has recently changed coaches and the arrival of Marcelino García Toral will bring with him very clear signs of identity. It is still too early for a squad to acquire and absorb all the nuances that the Asturian coach’s game model entails, but surely now you can see more automatisms than we saw against Barça, when Marcelino only had a couple of training sessions.

Very close lines

The system is clear, a 1-4-4-2, positioned in a medium block or medium-low block, with the lines very close together and very narrow, clearly prioritizing the fact of closing interior corridors and, in case of theft or loss of rival, quickly look for the attack vertically connecting with the tips and incorporating with great prominence to the sides. The keys for Madrid should be to increase the circulation of the ball considerably when they have to attack blocks very close to their goalkeeper, in this way to be able to connect with the offensive players in the inner lanes. It’s not going to be easy, that’s precisely why the ball should fly agile from side to side in order to find a hole in the tilt.

Bands and speed

In the worst case, if you cannot find a partner on the inside, you will have superiority on the outside, on the bands, since In Marcelino’s teams, the winger almost never reaches the full-back, prioritizing closing from the inside again and being a threat, by position, when mounting a counterattack. Madrid, if they manage to give the ball good speed, will have many deep situations on the wing, they will have to load the area to be a real threat.

Attentive to the surveillance

And defensively, be very careful with losses, in the areas you commit them and how you are prepared at a structural level to defend them. Much rigor in the surveillance, where it has been suffered with forwards who play well behind their backs like Calleri or Lucas Boyé, since Williams, regardless of who accompanies him in the attack, where he is best handled is in the open field. Balancing the team well when it is installed in the rival field will be essential to prevent the lions from running.