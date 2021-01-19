Dani Parejo has gone through the microphones of “El Larguero” from Cadena SER to review the news of Villarreal, its passage through Valencia and the coaches he has had in his career.

Marcelino’s departure from Valencia: “I had experienced a couple of similar situations. I have spent nine years in Valencia with 13 or 14 coaches. Marcelino’s farewell was the worst by far. Many with teary eyes knowing that they were loading a project.”

Leave: “It has been my home. I owe everything to the club, but thinking coldly I think I was right. It was not my intention today. I am happy.”

Message to Peter Lim: “Grateful to the people who love Valencia and want the best for Valencia. I wish all the luck in the world and that the roads sometimes separate.”

Villarreal: “I have gone from night to day. I have to thank Fernando Roig Sr., Jr. and Llaneza for the way they manage the club. They have been with the club in Europe for many years when it was founded a few years ago.”

Achieve something important: “We have a great squad and a coach who has been trained in great clubs. He has a hard-working coaching staff. I want to include Unai together with Ernesto Valverde and Marcelino as the best coaches I’ve ever had. Hopefully we finish in the Champions League. We feel comfortable. I am happy. Our goal is to get into Europe. The Champions League is a dream for a team like Villarreal. There are very strong teams. In 38 matchdays Madrid and Barça are regular and there appears a place in which we are Sevilla, Real Sociedad and us “.

Kubo: “He is a boy who has never pouted. You are in a top club with great players. He played for Mallorca and at the beginning he did not enter the game much. When I came to Valencia I did not play much either and would have done the same as he has done. Time puts everyone in their place. It is a special case. The pressure that you have to show in each game when you are young is a delicate situation. “

Coaches virtues: “From Valverde, his tranquility, his day-to-day life, his serenity on the bench. He has an incredible background. Unai drinks six coffees before the game. He is hardworking. He gives the player a lot of information with videos. Marcelino is very direct He is hard-working, meticulous and prepares the games very well. For me, good coaches adapt to what they have, be constant and make your team believe “. Teams worked: “I like them a lot. Everyone talks about La Real. They have very specific automatisms. I like Atlético and I would like them to propose a little more. I like how Eibar is pushing.”

Athletic: “There were no options for him to sign. I have never been told there was anything”

Selection: “I am optimistic. With Luis before he left I went two or three calls and I felt comfortable. Now the coach takes those who are better at that time. In the end I try to help Villarreal and hopefully play a Eurocup with the National Team “.

Super Cup: “He caught us flying. I’ve seen the summary and the goals.”

Joy: “I am happy that teams win that have fewer chances of winning. I am happy for Marcelino and his coaching staff. His two years in Valencia were very beautiful.”

Marcelino: “He is an incredible worker. He controls the details. He is sincere, clear and direct. He says things how he feels.”

Temperament: “Somewhere he may not have had the best desired exit. I maintain a relationship with him.”

Play with three midfielders: “He had played this system. Marcelino is clear that he plays 4-4-2. With Nuno we played 4-3-3 and we had a magnificent season. In the end the coach has to adapt to the conditions of each player. The 4- 3-3 gives us stability “

Evolution: “It is evident. In football you have to evolve. It is increasingly physical and if you do not push you are nobody. Winning a game is difficult because the teams are prepared. When eleven are intense, anyone can complicate you. Winning a game in First Division it’s hard”.

Forwards: “Gerard is an incredible player. He reminds me of Rodrigo Moreno because of how he moves and then we have Paco who is a finisher. It seems that he is not there, but the one who falls almost always plugs it in. We have a balanced team with people with desire and Experience and youth, an interesting mix. “

Yeremi: “Pedri is a very good footballer and Yeremi is similar. Every training session he does it at full capacity. He can be a great footballer.”

What would you say to the 18-year-old couple: “Now I’m enjoying it because the experience that leads you in First Division gives you. You do actions that you want to happen and that is to enjoy football. 11 years ago I did not enjoy football because I lost two balls and it was like a five-minute drag turning it around You have to enjoy every moment with your colleagues. “

Pressure: “Yes, more than being able to do so is not having the attention where I had to have it, which is to play and have a good time. Regardless of whether you win or lose. I have lived stages in Valencia in which I did not enjoy because of my way of being and in Other situations being captain was an added pressure, but for the group to go well and the situations to change with some people they affected me “.

Coach: “I have completed the coaching course. I want to get the second and when I retire the third. I am not in a hurry but it can be beneficial for me. I analyze games, I watch football, but I am a football madman who would like to be coach or something related to football. “

Referee: “It’s a lot of pressure.”