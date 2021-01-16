Marcelino García Toral has only been on the Athletic bench for a few weeks, but football matters, he finds the first opportunity to lift a trophy as coach of the lions in the first few minutes. He faces the final of the Spanish Super Cup against Barça with confidence, trying to enhance the virtues of his team beyond a potential that he recognizes in his rival. “We have to play according to ourselves, but it is also true that we will always take into account how the opponent plays. We will not change the concepts that we consider priority but we will try to counteract the strongest of the rival. We will not vary our idea depending on which Leo (Messi) plays but it is undoubted that his participation and his presence on the field will tax our chances of victory. That is undoubted because the facts show it and his own teammates and the coach acknowledge it, “analyzed the Asturian coach in the run-up to the final.

«It is our intention and that is how we will always be in the background, behind the footballers, because they are the true protagonists and we, in the time that we have been here, can only thank them for their behavior and respect and work on a day-to-day basis, ”he continued, handing over the main role to his players, despite his reputation as a meticulous coach and lover of details in preparation, also aware that the merit of Athletic being in this Super Cup is from last season’s squad and coaching staff, who led the Basque team to the final of the Copa del Rey.