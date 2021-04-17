King’s Cup 2021 «I think it is a success to reach three finals in three months. We were able to win once and to beat them twice is very difficult ”, says the Athletic coach after the defeat against Barça Marcelino, during the Cup final. / Marcelo del Pozo (Reuters) RC Sunday, April 18, 2021, 00:28



Marcelino García Toral left the Sevillian Estadio de La Cartuja dejected. There he lost the final of the Copa del Rey 2020 against Real Sociedad and this Saturday the same thing happened again in 2021, this time against Barça. «Whenever you reach a final you have the illusion of winning it and when you lose it it is sad», Highlighted the Athletic coach.

He acknowledged that his team was not up to the task. “We did not play at our best level, I would say very far away. Even playing at the best level it is already difficult to beat Barça, if you walk away it is very difficult», Indicated the Asturian coach.

Despite this, he wanted to put a positive note. «I think it is a success to reach three finals in three months. We were able to win once and to beat them twice is very difficult. The first half we held on well defensively. In the second they already gave us a chance as soon as we started and then it was a carbon copy of the mistakes in previous games, “he reasoned.