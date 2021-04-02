Marcelino García Toral is convinced that his players, that Athletic, will be nothing like this Saturday, in the long-awaited final, which he disappointed in the last official match, a fortnight ago against Eibar. He announced this Friday, in his press conference prior to the derby against Real Sociedad, that his squad has worked well, normally, and sent a simple message to his professionals before one of the matches of their lives. «The main thing is that you enjoy this game. We are privileged to be here. The first dream as a child when they put on the Athletic shirt, the team of their heart, was to reach the first team, and then it would be a final. What a beautiful situation and desired by all of us! Everyone would like to be Athletic and Real Sociedad footballers «, the Asturian coach’s face lit up, by the way, the current champion of the Copa del Rey with Valencia.

And also the coach who a little more than two months ago awarded the title to Athletic, the Super Cup. On the same stage. An unforgettable place for Marcelino. “When you enter here – he refers to the La Cartuja Stadium – the first thing that comes to your mind is the great memory of happiness that we live.” But, immediately, it is forgotten. “We have to think that this is history, focus on today’s training, on the idea of ​​the game that we want to establish and then try to put all the means to have the success, the conviction and the daring to win the game,” he said. keys.

Marcelino turned around on several occasions the fact of aiming, being accurate. He is one of the workhorses of his Athletic: he generates but does not round off the chances. “The key is going to be who knows the details. La Real – he applauded – is a good team, they play good football. It has a very clear identity. What is going to decide the game is going to be to specify the scoring opportunities that each of us have, make good decisions and make mistakes as little as possible. If the three circumstances are met, we will have the victory closer », launched a coach who did not want to give more importance to the mental factor than to the physical, nor the other way around, nor to the tactical one. All three on the same level. “In the tactical, each one will try to impose his idea. The game can be long, so the physical will be important. Like controlling the emotional state. The one who dominates these three aspects and has the success – he repeated again – will be the one who wins the match and takes the Cup ».

And he is convinced that his team has done everything possible to collect the title. He repeated the importance of enjoying the meeting. “We face it with the desire and the conviction of achieving this victory,” underlined a Marcelino who highlighted the “maximum respect” that any rival produces him, who will not face the game in another way because he is Real. “We have the utmost humility to respect all teams equally. And at the same time, the illusion of being champions. 37 years later. Would be wonderful. This is how the players, the coaching staff, the club and the absent fans would enjoy themselves.