Athletic has been exhausting for almost a year and a half, coinciding with the pandemic. The confinement in March 2020 caught him in full preparations for the Cup final and then everything has dragged on, that appointment with the Real, which joined another final of this edition and the Super Cup, and the dispute in June and July of the pending days. So there is a desire to finish, to throw the curtain tomorrow in Elche. “When this section arrives and if you don’t play anything, after living with the players and knowing all the beating, the maelstrom of games that have been taking place especially since January, welcome to the end of the competition.. It’s the best for everyone, forget about football and come back with renewed air to focus on an exciting season, ”says Marcelino.

Players are obviously already thinking about the beach and flip flops. “I do feel that they are looking forward to a vacation, if I said otherwise, I would be lying. There are many injuries, players who have a stretch with discomfort … it has great merit that these players have been emptied before a season with so much demand ”.

The Asturian coach has already advanced that he wants 20 outfield players for the coming course, or 21 at the most. That will force to take out about ten. Crazy. He is not going to put a lot of pressure, but he does ask Alkorta, the sporting director, to hurry up. “The more excessive the team is at the beginning, the less possibility of profiting from the preseason there will be. You want to have what is the final squad as soon as possible, how many times have I achieved it in my recent career? Very few ”, he reflects.

Marcelino’s idea is to start working five weeks before the start of the next league. Since this starts in mid-August, the activity in Lezama would take place on July 12. Players would enjoy 48 days off. There will be games abroad and, as has happened in recent years, he will go out to make a stay, “if we can go out for a week, it would be good for us to separate ourselves a little from the usual facilities.”

He already has in mind what casualties he will propose (Herrerín ends contract and Kodro, Iñigo Vicente and Córdoba have many options to leave), but it has not yet communicated them and therefore does not make them public. “In this club we have to be protected by the quarry, the excess of footballers in the first team makes a stopper,” he justifies. He has the idea of ​​raising two or three puppies in the summer to test them.

Heading into his second season at San Mamés, he hopes that the rising line of his career will be fulfilled. “Our experiences indicate that the second seasons are better than the first, taking away a couple of years for external reasons, such as a bankruptcy process and another stage of maximum difficulty.” From there, he knows that this year he leaves things to do. “If I did not have the absolute certainty that we have to improve the numbers, especially in the League, we would not start. We are convinced that the team is going to start at a great level ”, he underlines.

But the fish has not yet been sold, it remains to defend the shield in the Martínez Valero and respect with a sports spirit those involved in the permanence. “We have to compete because it is our obligation as professionals,” adds García Toral, “we defend a great club and the maxim of an athlete is to go out and win.” Elche does not depend on himself, but he has options for salvation, and the Villaviciosa coach does not want El Alcoraz’s mistake to be repeated: “I want to see a competitive team, with ambition and enthusiasm. I hope to see another version in the attack game. In the Huesca game we were not well, there is nothing to reproach in terms of effort, the numbers say that we were within the usual parameters ”. And he remarks that Escribá’s team, his successor at Villarreal, “is at stake for all that remains, his last 90 minutes to try to stay in the First Division”.

Also, Marcelino encourages the subsidiary to ascend to Second this weekend against Burgos in Extremadura. “I want what the club wants, it has previous experiences and knows what is more positive. I would be surprised if everyone inside does not think that the best solution is to win, especially if we are making the boys winners. They have earned it, played a final, and they have the absolute support to achieve it. We have shown sufficient evidence of putting Bilbao Athletic’s interest ahead of ours, without completing the call ”.

His last reference was a clarification on his thinking that “you cannot identify Williams with the goal.” He was referring to the fact that he does not have a profile like Aduriz, Llorente or Urzaiz, who are auctioneers “and he is not.” Villalibre himself detects him more as a finisher. Iñaki has other virtues prior to that definition.