Athletic’s coach, Marcelino García Toral, during the final of the Copa del Rey, this Saturday at La Cartuja. MARCELO DEL POZO / Reuters

Athletic was not the same as always. It was seen on the field and confirmed by Marcelino García, his coach. “I am not disappointed. Before the game I was proud of the footballers and I still am ”, he assured; “But I’m sad, above all, because I think we were not ourselves and, when you move away from who you are, the opponent beats you in an action and takes a title.”

The rojiblanco coach did not make excuses for the defeat, although, first of all, he sent a message to the fans who were brooding over his disappointment: “I would tell them that we wanted with all our might to win this match.” And it was just that desire, an excess of them, he said, that caused the Cup to fly to San Sebastián: “I think that was our big problem: the excessive responsibility we had to win. All the footballers wanted to win for the fans and that has played a very bad trick on us ”, added Marcelino; “We have gotten far away from our best version. We have not been fluent and successful. But we have to study it, see what has failed, get up and continue ”.

The Asturian coach turned to the same idea throughout his appearance, although, without detracting from the Real’s triumph, he assured that the Donostiarras had not been superior: “The two teams stepped on the opposite area similarly. La Real generated few occasions, but that does not console us ”, he confessed; “We have not been fluid, we have lacked initiative. Emotionally, we have not been with that level of joy, enjoying what we were playing with. We have not achieved it, the rival has done a little more and it only remains to congratulate them ”.

The Athletic coach did not look for excuses. “It has been a whole. Defensively, we were well ordered, but we should have had more creativity, more depth, more arrival. I don’t know if that first play of the second half generated doubts. Soccer is decided by minute details and in those details the Real has been superior ”, he certified. “We have been very thick with the ball. We were more afraid of losing it than we wanted to play it. La Real had more the ball, but where we wanted. The problem has been with the ball on our feet ”, he lamented.

And he concluded: “If we cannot blame this team for something, it is a lack of intensity. We have had the same as the rival, but with that alone you cannot win. We have lacked initiative. The result is tough. There was no rival that has passed us by. La Real beat us with a fair penalty, but not because of their style ”.

Meanwhile, Óscar De Marcos, one of the captains, appeared devastated: “It is very hard to lose a game for which you were so excited. It has been a very big stick, it is a very sad day ”.

You can follow SPORTS in Facebook and Twitter, or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.