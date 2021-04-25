How can such a change in Athletic be explained? The one who has imposed on Atlético, a whole leader, It has nothing to do with that of the Cup finals. “Those games conditioned us excessively, in the way we think and act, and we fix all our attention there. After the Super Cup it seemed that everything was focused there and we forgot to win, “Marcelino started after breaking a streak of eight games without winning.” These players had a very bad time. The fact of escaping the two finals caused us a lot of disgust. Little by little the players are remaking themselves, the reaction is near. “

Victory heals many wounds. “As we won 2-1 with merit to the leader, it seems that we have already reacted,” says the Asturian coach, who believes that if they draw, “it wouldn’t look like that.” “Many of the matches that we draw, we deserve to win. I am very happy for the footballers, they deserve it, they receive an award for their daily work. It is a great challenge to keep the competitive level high as we have done today,” he summarizes.

But the sadness in the locker room is still going to follow. “The mourning is going to take time to pass, but we are professionals and we have to forget it. We will take a long time to forget, but our obligation is to perform at our best, so that the fans feel proud of us. He is going to do it because he is super faithful. These players are responsible, noble and obedient, “added the rojiblanco coach, who revealed that” Capa’s thing does not look good. “He has been able to break his knee.

About who he sees as champion of this League, Marcelino doubted: “We will have to wait, everything is very even, Sevilla gets into the fight. There is a Barça-Atlético and whoever wins it can be the champion. Madrid and Sevilla are very close. Atlético is showing that it can be champion and Sevilla is doing a season “. Now it sounds like Bilbainada to think about seventh place in San Mamés: “It’s very difficult, you have to win practically everything and, even so, it may not reach us.”