Marcelino Garcia Toral understands that it is “quite simple” to stop the impact of Cup and only prepare for the game this Wednesday, after Granada, within the “analysis and training, nothing moves us immediately, from the close, it is an attractive match against a rival. We are a reliable team and everything else is secondary, “he sensibly points out for corner any euphoria for the two KO finals at La Cartuja.

The objective of this Athletic does not hide or minimize it, it is an ambitious coach: “It would place us in the fight for Europe, closer, is what we have to think, approaching the high positions with days to face “, he affirms and separates him from the fight for the League of his mattress rival” regardless of second circumstances that may influence “. Athletic, with 33 points, reiterates that, although they are now “quite far away”, winning for the second consecutive day would be “a moral blow”. He acknowledges that the “current reality” exceeds all the “expectations” drawn after his landing in Bilbao three months ago.

The barge has been refloated in the Nervión estuary to collate and test its buoyancy, a protocol issue already planned: “I have not been aware of what you tell me Now, I suppose it is a process outside the team and us, We have not won anything and the possibility of winning it remains a month “, reflects the Asturian technician, who maintains that “It is not going to distract me or worry me at all, the Atlético game occupies me, we already have enough incentives “. In this sense, he underlines that “winning one of those two difficult finals, both of them doubly complicated, we will talk about that in the previous week,” the Villaviciosa coach concludes.

The keys to the mattresses are explained: “Play a very complete game, if not the best, at the same height, very solvent defensively and above all with Luis Suarez You cannot give it the slightest space because it is lethal, people in the second row with a goal, in offensive strategy, a defensively solvent team, twelve times with a steel goal, it folds back very quickly and has a great goalkeeper “, to also highlight Llorente and Carrasco. Although he warns that his team is not going to renounce its postulates: “We are not going to change the way we play, we have our idea and we are doing well, more by game than by results, with draws with more merits “and insists on his pedagogical work:” To be convinced, the daring and effort to achieve “something positive, Marcelino maintains.

The Asturian coach does not proclaim neither plan A nor B, and hopes to count on Berchiche: “Yuri had a very strong blow to the foot, with a few days without training, hopefully he is available.” The word self-esteem does not even verbalize it: “The players are convinced that they can with any rival. The positive thing is to have the perfect idea to achieve constant improvement. To win against Atlético would be to endorse a very great competitive capacity. “For this reason, he says that” we are going to put difficulties at Atlético, we have been able to beat Real Madrid and Barça and now we face another of the greats of the League. ” rival and declares that the three centrals behind with Simeone in a tactical change does not stop being “a mixture, he does not play with three centers clearly, they make a mixed, always solvent from the defensive point of view”, Marcelino reviews.

Berenguer is the man of fashion, he minimizes his investment of 10 million: “It is the market that decides, we are satisfied that he is with us, adapting to the right wing, he was aware that he had had better experiences on the left or behind the striker. He has had the virtue of being convinced that the team could need him in that position. He has earned it hard. On the left we had many, and not so much abundance on the right, “recalls Marcelino del Navarro, who has 7 goals in the League and one more in the Cup.