Athletic coach, Marcelino García Toral, travels this Thursday with the entire squad available to Seville ahead of the Cup final against FC Barcelona this Saturday, starting at 9:30 p.m. You will not be able to count on Oier Zarraga and Peru Nolaskoain, recently operated and that will rest in Bilbao. Yuri Berchiche and Yeray Álvarez, injured against Real in Anoeta of the schiosural muscles, have recovered in time, as planned. They will be accompanied by one family member per player. Tomorrow they will exercise in the afternoon at La Cartuja.

The players that are part of the expedition are the following: Unai Simón, Jokin Ezkieta, Iago Herrerín, Jon Morcillo, Unai Nuñez, Iñigo Martínez, Yeray Álvarez, Mikel Vesga, Ibai Gómez, Unai López, Iñaki Williams, Iker Muniain, Álex Berenguer , Dani García, Iñigo Lekue, Oihan Sancet, Yuri Berchiche, Óscar de Marcos, Asier Villalibre, Ander Capa, Raúl García, Mikel Balenziaga, Iñigo Vicente and Unai Vencedor. In Seville he will have to rule out several of them.

A trip from Lezama to Loiu airport with the Ertzainak system planned to avoid any crowding.