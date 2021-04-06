There was some expectation to know the list of players to face Real Sociedad in Anoeta this Wednesday (9 pm) after being hit in the La Cartuja Cup final. After the backfire, Marcelino Garcia Toral had to refine with a mediated list also because on Saturday another appointment is piling up, another derby against the needy Alavés in San Mamés. It takes the 23 available.

With this precedent and the absences due to injury of Zarraga, who is operated this week on the meniscus, and Nolaskoain who comes out of confinement and he needs to take shape, the Asturian coach, after the evening session held at the Lezama facilities, has left Herrerín by the side, as usual as the third goalkeeper, and they return Sancet, Vicente and Morcillo, dismounted in the Cup final.

For the rest, the complete list to be measured against Real, with the League still to be determined, is made up Unai Simón, Ezkieta, Morcillo, Nuñez, Iñigo Martínez, Yeray, Vesga, Ibai, Unai López, Williams, Muniain, Berenguer, Dani García, Lekue, Sancet, Yuri Berchiche, De Marcos, Villalibre, Capa, Raúl García, Balenziaga, Iñigo Vicente and Victor.