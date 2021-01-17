On January 3, Athletic announced the beginning of an agreement for Marcelino to become the club’s coach, replacing Gaizka Garitano. And in record time, just 14 days, it took the Asturian coach to achieve his first title with Athletic.

The trophy achieved this Sunday at La Cartuja is the second that Marcelino has achieved in his coaching career. The first was the Copa del Rey that he won with Valencia on May 25, 2018. And both trophies have similarities, since he won them in Seville and against Barcelona. In fact, the Asturian coach has achieved this Sunday the honor of being the only coach in history to win two consecutive finals against the Barça club.

This Sunday was also the third match led by the Villaviciosa coach from the rojiblanco bench. The first was precisely on January 6 against Barcelona in the League. The Catalans won 2-3 at San Mamés. His second match was the semifinal that he brilliantly beat Real Madrid at La Rosaleda last Thursday. And the third, the final this Sunday, which makes him for the first time in his career as champion of the Spanish Super Cup.

Marcelino has managed to transform a team that is two points away from relegation in the League and make it a block capable of defeating Madrid and Barcelona in four days to win the Spanish Super Cup. This Athletic has already shown in this Super Cup the imprint of the Asturian coach, who this Sunday was happy, but en his head has already set the date of April 4 to return to La Cartuja, where he will play the final of the Copa del Rey against Real Sociedad.