Very touched? How are you wearing it?

In the best possible way. We must draw conclusions slowly, when the process of maximum sadness is passing, we will have to reflect on what we have not done well and improve.

There was not the intensity of other days.

My appreciation is absolutely different. If we cannot blame this team for something, it is intensity. We had the same as the rival, but in football you don’t just win with intensity. There was no rival who passed us by. Only one who beat us with a fair penalty. We acknowledge our mistakes of not having been well.

Disappointed?

I’m not disappointed, because before the game I was proud and now, too. I am sad because we were not ourselves. When you move away from the one that is not your version, this can happen. We must congratulate the Real and calmly look at what needs to be improved.

Perhaps the fans would have raised them.

We wanted with all our desire to take this game with us. The excess of responsibility and obligation that we had to win affected us, to do it for the fans. He has played a trick on us, we have strayed a lot from our best version and who we are. We have to get up, the group is down and we must continue.