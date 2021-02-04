Marcelino Garcia Toral He was a happy man after the outcome of the penalties and the passport to the semifinals of Cup: “I think that in the second half we had clearer chances than Betis, Betis took advantage of Juanmi’s only one. Everything was uphill, but Raúl made a goal that did justice. In overtime the two teams were tired “, says the Athletic coach.

The Asturian Mister, with the title of the Super Cup, it adds up and goes on, although it is less important: “I don’t do anything, put tools on them so that players feel comfortable. They are the protagonists, the people in charge, who are the footballers and they make it pleasant every training session, “he points out. For Marcelino It was “a very close match” with a “fair result, since we made more chances than the rival.” He maintains that the team “always works the same, winning or losing.”

And he highlighted the goalkeeper, who returns under his jurisdiction: “Unai Simón has been sensational”, he relates about the Athletic international goalkeeper, who saved two penalties to Canales and Juanmi, and his joy of “being in the hype again, which is what we wanted”. On the possible triplet, throw that “I hope, but we only got one. At the moment, very happy to be in the semifinals, “the rojiblanco coach wisely clears. A Marcelino who did not choose the pitchers and who did not even want to see the execution of them hidden in the band of Villamarín.