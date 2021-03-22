Marcelino García Toral has ruled almost in a millimetric way to his four head midfielders in the last appointments of the League, placing Dani García, Vesga, Unai López and Vencedor indistinctly in the engine room, dosing the appearances of the quartet, without too much difference in minutes between them in the 14 games that the rojiblanco team has played in the domestic competition under the coach’s baton. astur.

In fact, against Eibar the tandem Vesga-Unai López played the first half and the second full Dani García-Vencedor, although it was partly motivated because the coach had not been seduced by the performance of the first two. “Even if I make a decision to change one or the other player, it is not to point out someone, football is a collective sport, of players and lines. I did not like the participation, decision-making and positioning and you have to move the team to find solutions, in the second half, much better and more continuous, we missed the last pass or define the clear chances, we did not do it, “explained Marcelino in the mixed zone. None of them have been fixed in their plans and they have alternated in presence and minutes.

With these credentials, and with fifteen days ahead to make determinations, it is not clear the couple that will face the Royal Society on the 3rd in La Cartuja. Marcelino always chooses to place in a line of 4, inside, a containment shuttle, which goes down to receive and is embedded between the centrals, where alternates Dani García, perhaps the most possible for the final of the KO due to his experience and characteristics, and Vesga, mainly, and another more creative, who filters passes between the lines, with Unai López and Vencedor in your prayers. Oier Zarraga, another piece that could fit in there, it doesn’t seem like it enters their plans, at least for now, and Nolaskoain He has been shaken by an ankle injury that has prevented him from making his debut, as well as a confinement that has ended up cornering him. The two Cup finals invite reflection in a vital, sensitive and decisive area, where the football of this Athletic that marveled in the Super Cup and has gotten into no-man’s-land in the League due to the reiteration of draws to one and the lack of hitting up.