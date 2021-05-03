Marcelino was happy, although he did not express it too much out of respect for his ex-club, a Seville that has lost the option to fight for the League today. Faced with his calm attitude, Lopetegui was unleashed and went for the referee at the end, although he later pointed out that he only went to where he was to shake his hand. What he screamed had to go to the stands. “Winning always tastes very good, it is what you work for. We have had to win against a very good opponent, as the classification says. We played a very serious game, with very few errors. In the final stretch we took advantage of a very well managed counter” Marcelino pointed out.

Iñaki Williams will benefit from that goal after confessing that he is not going through his best moments …

We all think so. These footballers had a very bad time and the competitive level they are showing after the two finals has merit, they leave everything they have on the field. You cannot doubt the professionalism, the effort and wanting to play. He had a bad time and this is going to come in handy, we need to give him love, he needs time. The more pressure he receives, it will be detrimental for him, but I am very happy for all the footballers and also for him.

Unai Simón was decisive with three great saves.

Yes, he was decisive, he had very good interventions. It is a life insurance that this year I went through difficult times and playing against Sevilla and showing this level will be very good for him. We are very satisfied and I have told you personally. Let’s forget the immediate past and look to the future.

What have you talked to Balenziaga about the possible penalty?

We have not commented on anything. If an international referee and the VAR have decided no, I have nothing to say, he catches me in the goal opposite to where my bench was. I know it hits his hand, but I deduce it. They interpreted that it was close to the extension of the trunk.

The kickbacks are a trademark of the house.

The counterattack is a fundamental weapon in acting football and it must be exploited as much as possible. We did very good counterattacks.

Is it seen outside of Europe or are there still possibilities?

Every day you ask me that and I tell you, let’s watch the next game and we don’t win. It is very difficult. Other games with more merits that today left us for small details. Hopefully we win the four that we have left, let’s see how we recover, we have many injuries. We have the option of a second consecutive game won in our field, to see if we are capable of it.

What does it mean at the house level to win without so many heavyweights and with young people?

Nothing, in a match anything can happen. The important thing is regularity, what puts you where you deserve are 38 days. It is important that young people acquire that level of ambition and performance and in each position there is competitiveness, because that will benefit the team. It is a satisfaction to put young boys and play at a high competitive pace, but you have to give it continuity.