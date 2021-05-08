“If you do not defend in the area it is not possible, you cannot win; they score us with extreme ease”, he points angrily Marcelino Garcia Toral after the draw in extremis (2-2) by Osasuna with a header from Budimir. “In the 88th minute you have to have a pause, the rival cannot score that goal, not blame the disputant or not, we have to defend that ball and win the duel. Know the mistakes we make, soccer you win and lose in those actions, and look for solutions. Do not give away points as we are giving away. Giving away too much prevents us from fighting for Europe that this workforce deserves for its work, “he says.

“It doesn’t fit in my head how we fit in the second goal, it doesn’t fit,” insists the Athletic coach and remembers that against Valladolid it could happen to you, nine days later. in a row it can’t happen to you, we have to insist even more on working them many more times, “says the rojiblanco coach after eleven draws and three defeats in the League: “There are too many and especially at home”, launches Marcelino, who reiterates: “We can not put hot cloths,” he insists, to achieve consistency. “In nine days, four goals at home and we went to the Sevilla field and they didn’t put one on us. “

LaLiga Santander * Data updated as of May 8, 2021

Regarding the match, the Villaviciosa coach indicates that “in the first half we played very well in phases, with situations for 2-0 and the rival without doing anything, scores us a goal. It’s a shame, I don’t know that the high rhythm, the good game and the good feelings, hitting him with such a big pound in the 88th minute. for the kids. We do not know how to be definitive to win a game “, he ditch visibly upset.