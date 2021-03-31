The CEO of Hochtief and ACS, Marcelino Fernández Verdes.

In a communication sent this Wednesday to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), Marcelino Fernández Verdes has transferred his intention not to continue as CEO of ACS, within the framework of the transformation that the company is undertaking. “In the context of the restructuring of the ACS Group and at the ACS Board of Directors meeting held today, Mr. Marcelino Fernández Verdes has expressed his will not to continue as CEO of the company and for this reason, he did not he presents for re-election as a director of the company ”, the statement mentions.

However, he will continue to be CEO of Hochtief, a subsidiary in Germany, and chairman of Abertis, a Spanish concessionaire owned together with its Italian partner Atlantia, as well as responsible for the new investments that the group will make from the sale of its industrial business .

Florentino Pérez wins 6.3 million

The executive president of ACS, Florentino Pérez, received a total remuneration of 6.34 million euros in 2020, an amount 7.2% lower than what he earned a year ago, while the remuneration of Fernández Verdes was 4, 5 million, 76% lower. Pérez’s fixed remuneration was 390,000 euros, to which is added a salary of 1.7 million euros and an annual variable remuneration of 2.8 million euros, according to the remuneration report sent this Wednesday to the CNMV .

To all this remuneration, the also president of Real Madrid added 1.36 million in remuneration for savings systems, as well as 26,000 euros for other concepts, resulting in a total of 6.34 million, compared to 6.8 million that you received in 2019.

For his part, Fernández Verdes obtained a salary of 557,000 euros from the main group, as well as a remuneration for savings systems of 690,000 euros, totaling 1.25 million euros in the company. However, to this amount is added the remuneration accrued in other group companies: 1.6 million in cash and 1.7 million for savings systems. In total, 4.55 million euros, compared to the 18.7 million it received in 2019, when it obtained an extraordinary long-term variable remuneration linked to the execution of a share plan of the Australian subsidiary Cimic.

The general secretary, José Luis del Valle, received another 3.8 million euros, 11% less, while the remuneration of the vice president, Antonio García Ferrer, was 1.9 million euros, also 11% less.

As a whole, the 16-person board of directors earned 19 million euros last year, 6% less than what it received in 2019.