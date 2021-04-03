Marcelino (Villaviciosa / Asturias, 08-14-1965) can make history in the short term of 14 days and make the Cup his favorite tournament. Few will have fallen, for the long time that has passed, but the current Athletic coach defends his reign in the KO tournament. Because he was proclaimed champion with Valencia in the 2019 edition, an event that according to the coach’s own confession, the Ché board asked him to shoot. That was months before Peter Lim sentenced him. He arrived in Bilbao in January this year, with the fortune of finding the table set for the final postponed in 2020. Incidentally, he closed the qualifying rounds until 2021. La Cartuja, where he won the Super Cup, offers him the possibility of adding two titles of the KO tournament and join them to those he already has with the Valencian team.

To the ‘town’ of Careñes, in Villaviciosa, the Bilbao fans grant him a great capacity in the preparation of matches that they already feared when he was a rival coach. In case of signing up these two endings, Marcelino would go to the Olympus of technicians with three consecutive Cups, a privileged corner that Daucik occupies after achieving it with Barcelona between 1951 and 1953. He holds the general record for twisted with six, after also lifting the Cup with Athletic on two occasions (55 and 56) and with Zaragoza in 1966. Likewise, Urquizu achieved three in a row, with Athletic between 1943 and 1945. And the top in terms of consecutive editions is held by the legendary Mr Pentland, in San Mamés, with four between 1930 and 1932. The English coach was ahead of his time. He taught the players to tie their ‘Mansfield’ boots and hit the ball with the instep. He found a primary game and endowed it with greater efficiency and precision.

García Toral can also become the first coach in history to win two consecutive King’s Cups with different clubs. The last coach who won it with a second team was Luis Aragonés in 1988. And if he prevails in the derby, he would be part of the select group that has won two titles with Athletic since the Civil War, although only with 19 commitments, against a rosary of parties from the rest of that elite: Iraragorri (43), Daucik (67), Urkizu (101) and Clemente (142).

Marcelino’s curriculum has been growing until reaching excellence. He achieved a promotion with a Zaragoza that has not risen since then, and has seven attempts. In La Cerámica he also made the leap with Villarreal, plus two qualifications for UEFA and one for Champions in 3 seasons in the First Division. And in Valencia he reached two tickets for the Champions League and a Copa del Rey in two seasons. In addition, he rose with Recreativo and signed an eighth place in First, which is the best classification in the history of the Dean. And a sixth place with Racing, the best classification since the Civil War, as well as the only ticket to UEFA in the history of the Cantabrian team. In short, In his last 6 seasons, he has achieved a promotion, 5 consecutive classifications for Europe (three of them Champions) and a title in a team that had not won anything for a decade. He won a Cup final against a Barça that had won four in a row. Interestingly, before being champion like Ché, the furthest he had come in the Cup was leading Racing: semi-finals in 2007.

And then there is the Super Cup at Athletic, of course. Marcelino won his first title in Bilbao with just three games, defeating Madrid and Barça with 7 goals. For 17 years no team eliminated Madrid and Barça to win a competition. But García Toral has a thorn in his side. The recent defeat at Wanda means that their teams have never beaten a leader in Primera: 7 draws and 11 losses.

What’s more, Athletic chains twelve consecutive heats or finals won, something that had not happened since 1946, this extends to Garitano. In that streak, which was 17, the team won three Cups. This time it can be done with 14. Few clubs have managed to chain titles, three or even four. Athletic, up to three times, Real Madrid and Barcelona are the clubs that have starred in this almost impossible success over the past century. As of the year 2000, only Barcelona has been able to repeat. The Catalan entity, which leads the absolute ranking of the Cup, with 30 winged, followed by Athletic (24), won the titles of the 2014-15, 15-16, 16-17 and 17-18 editions. He also reached the final in the 18-19 season, the last that has been held, where he was surpassed by Valencia.

The Cup at Mestalla and the Super Cup as rojiblanco are the only titles that feature a record where they shine three promotions to the First Division with Recreativo de Huelva, Zaragoza and Villarreal, several classifications for continental tournaments with Racing, Villarreal and Valencia, the dispute of a Europa League semifinal with the Castellón team and interesting achievements with Valencia.