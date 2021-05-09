Marcelino uncovered his most critical side yesterday after missing two points against Osasuna in the 88th minute. These oversights when it comes to keeping an advantage on the scoreboard in the final stretch of a match, in this case 2-1, have become a tradition. If the Asturian coach had a time when he protested because he was fed up with so much draw to one, then now he has them to two goals. “It is not my head to concede that second goal,” he repeated in the San Mamés press room. The more you ask your kids to be regular, the more they have an impact on unprotecting your goal.

You never know what will happen to Athletic, able to beat all four title contenders in four months, but so weak with the teams in the lower-middle zone. He has already chained nine consecutive league games without losing, since March 10, that is, two months, although he has left precious points in Anoeta and against Real Valladolid and Osasuna. He has beaten Atlético and Sevilla, both in his career to win the League, and has tied with the other seven. Thus, it is impossible to chain two triumphs. Athletic is only three games away from finishing the League without winning in two consecutive days. This has only happened twice in our history, the last more than half a century ago. In the global calculation of the year, he has 13 equals in the regularity tournament, plus that of Betis and the first leg of Levante in the Cup and the final of the Super Cup.

Marcelino’s service record in Bilbao is good, but it is blurred by so much tie. Well and for the Cup finals. In his 27 games at the helm of Athletic, he has 12 draws and only three league defeats, two against Barça and Atlético on March 10., in the game postponed in January by the storm ‘Filomena’. Only with having taken forward a couple of those commitments that ended without a winner would be one point away from Betis, seventh, and two from Villarreal sixth. What a difference, almost nothing to the device.