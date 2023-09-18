Marcelino “Cora” Bernalformer national team and former Mexican soccer starcommented that Chivas “he didn’t put his hands in” in his duel against the Águilas del America in the 250th Classic of Mexican Soccer, held last Saturday at the Aztec stadium.

“Suddenly there are abundant scores in the National Classic, and the truth is, Chivas did not put their hands in it,” commented “Cora”, nicknamed that way because he is from Tepic, Nayarit.

Marcelino participates with the Muralla FC team in the Platinum Category Veterans Soccer League and collaborated yesterday with a goal in his team’s 6-3 victory over Oldies Yakama.

“I feel very comfortable coming to play here at Club Muralla, in Mazatlán, except that the heat is very strong and the humidity too. I am a soccer coach, but at the moment I don’t have a job. I have some soccer fields, but we rent them right now,” Bernal commented.

Give your opinion of the National Team

“Not all the players who are there at the moment convince me, I think there must be a generational change so that they gain adequate experience for what the World Cup is going to be like. Jaime ‘Jimmy’ Lozano is a coach who has earned his position hard, the national team has been with him, but we have to wait because he is in a process of adaptation, experience and I wish him a good time at the World Cup,” said Bernal. .

Marcelino ‘Cora’ Bernal plays amateur soccer in Mazatlán with Muralla FC.

Their teams

Bernal, whose position is midfielder, is 61 years old and played professionally with Coras de Tepic (1982-1983), Cruz Azul (1983-1987), Puebla FC (1987-1991), Toluca (1991-1997), Monterrey (1997 -1998), Pachuca (1999-2000) and Pumas (2001).

In 2006 he was a technical assistant for Santos Laguna and coached Guerreros de Hermosillo (2010), Tampico Madero (2011), Coras de Tepic (2011-2014) and Indios de la Universidad Autónoma de Ciudad Juárez (2015-2016).