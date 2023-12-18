Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/18/2023 – 19:39

Former player Marcelinho Carioca gave details this Monday, 18th, about the period in which he was in captivity after being the victim of kidnapping in the early hours of Sunday, 17th. Marcelinho was found by the Police this Monday in Itaquaquecetuba, in Greater São Paul. In total, there are five suspects arrested for involvement in the crime.

“It was one of the worst things I’ve ever experienced in my life,” said the former player.

Marcelinho reported that on Saturday, the 16th, he was at the Neo Química Arena, Corinthians stadium, in the east zone, where a concert by singer Thiaguinho was taking place. After the event, he went to a friend's house to drop off tickets for Sunday's show, when he was approached by three criminals. “They approached me, shot me, hooded me and put me in my own car,” he said. According to Marcelinho, this friend was taken with him.

Once in captivity, the criminals asked Marcelinho to make transfers via PIX. According to the police, around R$40,000 was transferred from the former player's accounts to the criminals.

“They said I had to collaborate to give all my money. I said 'it's no problem, you can take it, I just want you to let me go'”, reported Marcelinho.

Also during the period in which he was in captivity with the kidnappers, the former player said he was forced to record a video in which he states that he went out with the woman who appears at his side and later discovered that she was married and her husband, so , discovered the alleged betrayal. The woman also appears in the images confirming the version.

“They forced me to make that video. With a gun to their head, they said 'you're going to say this and that'”, said Marcelinho.

With his left eye black, the former player said he experienced moments of terror in captivity. “It was a terrible night,” he said. “They wanted money, I was hooded. They asked for the phone password.”

Prisons

Three men and two women were arrested – some of them had already been arrested by the police. They were all taken to the headquarters of the Department of Homicide and Personal Protection (DHPP), in the center of the capital. A sixth person was taken to the police station as a witness.

Revealed at Flamengo, Marcelinho made history at Corinthians

Marcelinho was revealed by Flamengo and promoted to the main team by coach Telê Santana when he was just 16 years old. His professional debut took place in 1988, replacing his idol Zico in a classic with Fluminense. Marcelinho was part of important achievements at Flamengo, such as the Copa do Brasil (1990), Carioca (1991) and Campeonato Brasileiro (1992).

The player was traded to Corinthians in 1993, when he began to be called Marcelinho Carioca. Despite having opposed the transfer, the player immediately identified with the fans and enjoyed his peak with the black and white shirt.

Marked by his dexterity at dead balls, especially free kicks, he won titles for the Parque São Jorge team: Paulistão (1995, 1997, 1999 and 2001), Brazilian Championship (1998 and 1999), Copa do Brasil (2000) and World Cup of FIFA Clubs (2000).

Marcelinho also spent time at Vasco, Santos and Valencia before retiring. After hanging up his boots, he graduated in Journalism and worked as a commentator. He later entered a political career and until January held the position of municipal secretary of sport and leisure in Itaquaquecetuba. (Rodrigo Sampaio collaborated)